North America Eyewear (Prescription glasses/Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses) Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

Eyewear is a corrective or protective device which is designed to safeguard eyes from harmful radiations, improve vision and add to the overall appearance of an individual.

The prevalence of myopia or near-sightedness has been increasing in the U.S. The Children are being diagnosed with myopia at much younger age than before. The noticeable reasons which increase the eye issues is the over usage of gadgets. Manufactures are taking advantage of this factor and have focused on the manufacturing of new eye glasses and glares which comes as the solution or alternate for such issues.

The Eyewear Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Mode of Sale, End-User, and Country. Based on the Product Type, the Eyewear market is segmented into Prescription glasses/Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses. Based on the Mode of Sale, the market is segmented into Retail stores and online stores. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Men and Women. Based on the country, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

The key players operating in the Eyewear Market are

Essilor International S.A.

Safilo Group S.P.A

GrandVision

Prada S.P.A

Luxottica Group S.P.A

Fielmann AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Eyewear Market



4. North America Eyewear Market - By Mode of Sale



5. North America Eyewear Market - By End User



6. North America Eyewear Market - By Country



7. Company Profiles



