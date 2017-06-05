Cortex Launches Self-Paced Intelligent Automation Training

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helping organisations scale and develop Intelligent Automation experts

In response to the launch of Cortex V6 there has been a significant increase in demand for Configuration and deployment skills at both the Foundation and Advanced levels. The launch of the self-paced online training provides Cortex Partners and customers to scale more aggressively to meet the market demand for Certified Cortex resources. The intuitive, non-code, drag and drop environment of Cortex means there are no pre-requisites to taking the Self-Paced online Foundation Certification training and no resources other than a computer and internet connection are required.

As you might expect from the most advanced automation vendor in the Intelligent Automation market, the Cortex training platform is an advanced real-time fully automated digital training platform. Students log on and are guided through the Foundation training, they are automatically provisioned managed sandbox environments to practice skills. During the training chat help and digital assistance is available in real-time. Timing is critical to successful certification, so if certification is not achieved within 2 weeks the session is escalated for further assistance to ensure a consistent quality of skills in the market.

The Self-Paced platform will allow Cortex Instructors and Training Partners to focus efforts on Advanced and Expert certifications, including the upcoming industry leading Best Practice Methods Certification.

Cortex will retain a register of all Certified Cortex Engineers against which Clients, and Project Managers will be able to verify Certification levels.

Jonathan Hobday, sales director at Cortex, said:

"With the increased rate at which Intelligent Automation technology is being adopted we continue to drive self-sufficiency for our clients to maintain agile operations, support our partners delivery teams in ensuring high quality delivery of new projects. In light of recent information showing 73% of traditional automation projects fail in the long term, as compared with less than 4% of Cortex based projects, giving customers the ability to flexibly scale resources and maintain continuously agile delivery is critical to continued success in automation and achieve 100% success rate."

"Traditional automation platforms are failing to advance beyond very basic task automation and coding skills disconnect the technology from the domain experts. The Cortex standards based visual environment enables a natural alignment directly with domain experts. The Self-Paced training allows these domain experts to establish agile operations based upon Cortex without breaking from their day job.

Jonathan concluded: "There are circumstances where classroom based courses are the best training method and we will continue to deliver these for more advanced users.

About Cortex: Cortex Limited is a wholly owned Innovise company. Founded in 2003, it produces Cortex® the leading Intelligent Automation software. Cortex Intelligent Automation creates autonomous operations for global multinational enterprises. Cortex transforms the relationship between effort and productivity in IT, Network or Business operations, creating non-linear transformation in quality, velocity and scale at a significantly reduced unit cost of delivery. The Cortex visual platform combines Complex Event Management, Machine Intelligence and Orchestration to rapidly create autonomous operations. Strategic, regional and local partnerships, are built on shared values and mutual success creates lasting value for customers through rapidly deploying easy to use, agile solutions. http://www.cortex.co.uk

