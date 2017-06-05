

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Labor Department on Monday showed that U.S. labor productivity was unchanged in the first three months of the year.



The Labor Department said productivity came in flat in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.6 percent decrease. The revision matched economist estimates.



The report also said unit labor costs surged up by 2.2 percent in the first quarter versus the previously reported 3.0 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be revised to 2.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX