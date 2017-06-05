Seven Star Digital Announces Launch of Bookmaker Comparison Site TopRatedBetting.co.uk

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Seven Star Digital is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new sports betting comparison brand, TopRatedBetting.co.uk.

The launch continues the company's rapid expansion within the iGaming sector, providing consumers with a modern gambling comparison experience on web and mobile - featuring unbiased content and extensive research on operators and products on the market.

Commenting on the news, Luke Eales, Seven Star Digital Founder & CEO, said:

"We're tremendously excited to grow our product offering beyond casino and into sports. Everyone loves a flutter at some point - we're a nation of sport lovers and betting on big events is always a hot topic for discussion. We're going to help facilitate this while building an engaged community, catering to the huge demand for online bookmaker and odds comparison."

The launch follows the significant growth achieved by Seven Star Digital's flagship brand TopRatedCasinos.co.uk, which now refers thousands of punters to online casinos every month.

The popularity of online gambling continues to grow, with the Gambling Commission revealing that one third of all gambling in the UK now takes place online. Online betting alone generated £1.6bn gross gambling yield in the year ending March 2016.

"Building out our presence across all iGaming products means we can give customers ultimate choice when looking to gamble online. There's plenty of crossover between casino and sports - and big brand sportsbooks are increasingly offering quality casino products."

Representatives from Seven Star Digital will be attending the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference from the 11th to 14th July 2017.

About Seven Star Digital

Seven Star Digital was established in 2016 with a simple aim: to provide a better gambling site comparison experience for consumers in the UK and beyond. The company has grown significantly since launch, using modern digital marketing techniques to help hundreds of thousands of players find their perfect online casino. The company is based in the City of London and operates several brands including TopRatedCasinos, TopRatedBetting and TopRatedSlots.

