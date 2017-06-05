JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st March 2017 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th April 2017 US$ 10.08

The NAV at 30 April 2017 is $10.08 per share ($10.14 at 31 March 2017). The decrease of 6 cents is due to investment losses of 3 cents and 2 cents of expenses/finance costs net of income accrued and 1 cent due to the increase in the CULS offer price.

