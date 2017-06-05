DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Vital Products Inc. (OTCQB: VTPI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company has acquired Combined USA Corporation, dba XCPCNL Business Services Corporation ("XCPCNL") based in Dallas, Texas. XCPCNL provides payroll, benefits, hospitality, maintenance and personnel outsourcing services for its clients in Dallas, Texas, Orlando, Florida and Chicago, Illinois.

XCPCNL's annual revenue for the last fiscal year-end June 30, 2016 was $9,026,162. The Officers and Directors of XCPCNL are Irving D. Boyes, President & CEO and Marshal W. Dooley, Secretary & General Counsel.

For more information on XCPCNL, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Eversull

President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

Phone: (972) 571-1624

Fax: (214) 469-2361

Email Contact



