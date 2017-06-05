WORTHINGTON, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, is opening its second Columbus-area location today, at 7166 N. High St. in Worthington. The new restaurant, located south of I-270, next to Starbucks, is offering free pizza all day tomorrow (Tuesday, June 6) from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, has four other restaurants in Ohio including another location in Columbus at 1708 N. High St. near Ohio State University. Blaze Midwest, Inc., the franchise group that owns and operates the Ohio Blaze Pizza locations, will continue to develop the concept throughout the state with plans to open a Mentor location later this summer.

"We opened our first Columbus location in February of 2015, and the reception we have received from this community has been remarkable," said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. "Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, fast and affordable pizza option that's perfect for Worthington diners and families on the go."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Ohio and beyond. The company was recently ranked #1 on FastCasual.com's annual list of "Top 100 Movers and Shakers."

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Worthington location, driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Blaze Midwest, Inc. looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Midwest, Inc.

Operating under the umbrella of Northland Investments, Blaze Midwest, Inc. and its sister companies Mariane, Inc., Bells & Birds, Inc. and OC Michigan, Inc. own and operate a total of 13 fast-casual, 49 quick serve and 4 casual dining restaurants spanning four states, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Formed in 1987, Northland Investments collective has nearly 1,800 team members currently employed at its various locations.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 196 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

