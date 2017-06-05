NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") (OTC PINK: VKIN) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Con Petroleum, LLC ("Mid-Con"), completed the drilling of an enhanced oil recovery well on its ABC lease in Eastern Kansas.

The well was completed as part of the phase-one development initiative concerning this particular lease whereby Viking drilled 6 new producing oil wells on this property (as announced on May 24th), and will be used to inject fluid into the isolated formation to increase recovery of oil reserves. The work was coordinated and supervised by Mid-Con's operator, S&B Operating, LLC, who is experienced in designing and operating enhanced oil recovery projects.

The ABC lease (approx. 400 acres) is only one of Mid-Con's producing leases in Eastern Kansas. Approximately 30% of the ABC lease has been developed, leaving many more drillable locations.

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Alberta, Kansas and Missouri. Viking targets under-valued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

Viking is not an investment company, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

