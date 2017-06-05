LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- American Leisure Holdings, Inc.'s GG Media Network (OTC: AMLH) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into negotiations with Hollywood Riviera Studios to partake in an equity swap. The agreement is designed to stimulate near-term growth and increase shareholder value as the Company works to establish a competitive advantage in the overall esports industry.

"We are building an esports production company for gamers, fans and enthusiasts who expect high-quality content on any platform at any time," said Christian Bishop, chief executive officer, GG Media Network. "Hollywood Riviera Studios shares our vision. We look forward to continuing our strong, productive relationship as we make significant strides in the delivery of programming that is fresh, entertaining and engaging."

Current terms under discussion include the Company receiving up to a 25 percent participation stake in Hollywood Riviera Studios' studio production and mobile business which yields annual revenues of approximately $4.5 million.

"GG Media Network has an exciting vision for what it wants to achieve in the esports industry," said Rolando Nichols, chief executive officer, Hollywood Riviera Studios. "As a business leader and entertainment industry veteran, I see the potential esports has to capture and hold the attention of an audience. I am excited to be working with a company on the leading edge of innovative program development and content delivery."

According to recent reports, including the Newzoo 2017 Global Esports Market Report issued in February, the coming year will see the esports Economy grow to $696 million, a year-over-year increase of 41.3 percent. Over the course of the year, non-endemic brands are expected to spend $517 million across three areas:

$155 million, advertising

$266 million, sponsorship

$95 million, media rights

By 2020, non-endemic brand investment in esports is expected to double, pushing the total market to $1.5 billion.

Consumer spending this year on tickets and merchandise is expected to reach $64 million. Reports indicate game publishers will invest about $116 million in the esports industry through partnership deals with white-label organizers. As esports is becoming engrained in competitive games, studies show, publishers are looking to grow their franchises to include opportunities for spectators with the aim to engage their current fans, and reach new ones.

Negotiations with Hollywood Riviera Studios begin in the wake of the Company's previous announcement confirming Hollywood Riviera Studios commitment to provide non-dilutive financing and services. Hollywood Riviera Studios, founded by industry veteran and major broadcaster Rolando Nichols, specializes in stage rentals with HD control rooms, esports productions, live in-studio shows, transmission, and mobile production truck rentals. Hollywood Riviera Studios also plans to add a second mobile production vehicle that will enable the companies to meet the increased demand being generated by contracts with major studios and networks.

Additional Debt Financing Information

As part of its negotiations with Hollywood Riviera Studios, the Company has also entered discussions with debt holders toward a scenario that will be advantageous to operations and overall shareholder value.

About Hollywood Riviera Studios

In an endlessly changing world where cutting-edge is paramount for Media Production, Hollywood Riviera Studios offers a streamlined, state-of-the-art, high-end production facility to turn any vision into reality. Hollywood Riviera Studios offers technical and creative direction and more importantly an understanding with the ability to interface with clients at any stage of production. The company was founded by media professional Rolando Nichols in 2008.

Watch the Hollywood Riviera's Sizzle Reel here: http://hollywoodrivierastudios.com/studios/

To learn more about Hollywood Riviera Studios visit: www.HollywoodRivieraStudios.com.

About GG Media Network

GG Media Network is an esports production company that is redefining how news and information about esports and gaming are covered and shared. Unlike any other company, GG Media Network provides the tools and resources for gamers, fans and enthusiasts to connect and interact with the games they love and the content that feeds their passion. In 2017, GG Media Network acquired American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC: AMLH).

To learn more about GG Media Network visit our website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com. Get to know us, Like GG Media Network on Facebook: @GGMediaNetwork and follow us on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork and @MrCBishop.

