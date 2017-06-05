SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) -

What:

Achronix will be exhibiting at DAC highlighting Speedcore, the industry's only eFPGA technology that can be integrated into an ASIC or SoC and is shipping in production applications today.

On Wednesday, June 21, Achronix will speak at the ChipEstimate booth providing insight into how Speedcore' eFPGA IP can help achieve higher bandwidth, lower latency, lower power and lower system costs than alternative hardware accelerator solutions.

Who

Steve Mensor - Vice President of Marketing at Achronix Semiconductor

When

DAC: June 18-22

ChipEstimate talk: June 21 at 1:30pm Central

Where:

Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Achronix booth #1821

ChipEstimate booth #347

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The Company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster FPGAs and Speedcore embedded FPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro. The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India. Find out more at https://www.achronix.com.

Achronix, Speedster and Speedcore are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation.

All other brands, product names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

