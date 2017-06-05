Global 3D Animation Market to Reach a Market Size of $20.7 Billion by 2022 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report titled Global 3D Animation Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global 3D Animation Market is expected to attain a market size of $20.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of visual effects technology in movies, growing demand for 3D mobile applications and games, and rapid uptake of 3D mapping technology in navigation and geospatial analysis are some of the significant factors that drive the growth of 3D animation technology, globally.

Regionally, the North America market dominated the Global 3D Animation market and would continue to be a dominant region all through the forecast period. Within the North American region, the U.S. 3D Animation market is expected to reach $5,758.6 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2016 -2022. Strong economy, with leading market players investing heavily into R&D activities are the major factors driving the American market, as a result would be the dominant market all through the forecast period. Nevertheless, the Asia pacific would be the fastest growing region, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, and India have unprecedented market potential, due to various research & development activities initiated in these countries in order to support the animation studios.

The 3D Modeling market dominated the Australia 3D Animation Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $136.1 million by 2022. Additionally, The Visual Effects market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% during the period (2016 - 2022). A visual effect by using computer generated imagery has become one of the major advantages. Moreover, introduction of user friendly and less expensive software has helped independent filmmakers to explore different kinds of virtual effects software, which was otherwise a challenge.

Based on Deployment type, the On-Premise market dominated the Global 3D Animation market in 2015, and would hold its dominating position throughout the forecast period. The Cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period (2016 - 2022).

Within the Verticals, the Media & Entertainment market dominated the Global 3D Animation market, with a market share of more than 34% in 2015. Manufacturing segment would witness maximum growth rate during the forecast period (2016 - 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global 3D Animation have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Nvidia Corporation, Corel Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Nemetschek, Newtek Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Pixologic Inc.

Global 3D Animation Segmentation

By Technology

3D Modelling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects

Others Solution

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Architecture

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

North America 3D Animation Market US 3D Animation Market Canada 3D Animation Market Mexico 3D Animation Market Rest of North America 3D Animation Market

3D Animation Market Europe 3D Animation Market Germany 3D Animation Market U.K. 3D Animation Market France 3D Animation Market Russia 3D Animation Market Spain 3D Animation Market Italy 3D Animation Market Rest of Europe 3D Animation Market

3D Animation Market Asia-Pacific 3D Animation Market China 3D Animation Market Japan 3D Animation Market India 3D Animation Market South Korea 3D Animation Market Singapore 3D Animation Market Australia 3D Animation Market Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D Animation Market

3D Animation Market LAMEA 3D Animation Market Brazil 3D Animation Market Argentina 3D Animation Market UAE 3D Animation Market Saudi Arabia 3D Animation Market South Africa 3D Animation Market Nigeria 3D Animation Market Rest of LAMEA 3D Animation Market



Companies Profiled

Nvidia Corporation

Corel Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Nemetschek

Newtek Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Pixologic Inc.

