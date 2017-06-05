Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab
The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2015-2027. The market is estimated at $4.2bn in 2020 and $7.9bn in 2027.
Report Scope
•Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 forthe market segmented by compound:
- Infliximab
- Rituximab
- Abciximab
- Trastuzumab
- Adalimumab
- Bevacizumab
• This report also shows revenue to 2027 forindividual biosimilar mAb products in the market:
- Remsima/Inflectra
- Infimab
- Reditux
- BI695500
- CT-P10
- BI695501
- FKB327
- FKB238
- Mabtas
- AcellBia
- Maball
- Clotinab
- Abcixirel
- BCD-022
- BCD-021
- Herzuma
- CANMAB/Hertraz
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 forthese regional and national markets:
- The US Biosimilar mAb Market
- Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market
- EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets
- BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets
- Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market
• This report profiles10 leading companieseither with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline.
• Our study discussesstrengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biosimilars monoclonal antibodies market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Aché
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alvogen
Alvotech
Amgen
Aprogen
Array Bridge
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Binex
BIO
BIOCAD
Biocerus
Biocon
Biogen Idec
Bio-Manguinhos
Bionovis
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cell Therapeutics
Celltrion
Celon Pharma Åomianki
CinnaGen
Coherus BioSciences
Daiichi Sankyo
Dong-A
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Egis Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly
Emcure
EMS
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Farmasa
Fresenius
Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
Gedeon Richter
Gene Techno Science
Genentech
Genexo
Genor Biopharma
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Glycotope
Hanwha Chemical
Harvest Moon
Hospira
Hypermarcas
iBio
IBSS Biomed
ImClone LLC
Instas Pharmaceuticals
Instituto Vital Brazil
IPCA Labs
Isu Abxis
Janssen
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Laboratorios Liomont
LG Life Sciences
Lonza
Mabion
mAbxience
MedImmune
Merck & Co.
Merck Serono
Millhouse LLC
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Natco Pharma
Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.
Nippon Kayaku
Novartis
Oncobiologics
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Parexel
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Pharmstandard
PhRMA
PlantForm
Polfarmex
Probiomed
QuantiaMD
Quintiles
Reliance Life Sciences
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schnell
Seattle Genetics
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shionogi
Sorrento
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Stada
Synthon
Takeda
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
UCB
União Química
Viropro
Walvax Biotechnology
Wyeth
Zenotech
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
