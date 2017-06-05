Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2015-2027. The market is estimated at $4.2bn in 2020 and $7.9bn in 2027.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new204-page reportyou will receive72 tables and 72 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 204-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 forthe market segmented by compound:

- Infliximab

- Rituximab

- Abciximab

- Trastuzumab

- Adalimumab

- Bevacizumab

• This report also shows revenue to 2027 forindividual biosimilar mAb products in the market:

- Remsima/Inflectra

- Infimab

- Reditux

- BI695500

- CT-P10

- BI695501

- FKB327

- FKB238

- Mabtas

- AcellBia

- Maball

- Clotinab

- Abcixirel

- BCD-022

- BCD-021

- Herzuma

- CANMAB/Hertraz

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 forthese regional and national markets:

- The US Biosimilar mAb Market

- Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market

- EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets

- BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets

- Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market

• This report profiles10 leading companieseither with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline.

• Our study discussesstrengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biosimilars monoclonal antibodies market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2017-2027: Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab.

To request a report overviews of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100. Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1875/Global-Biosimilar-Monoclonal-Antibodies-Forecast-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Aché

Actavis

AET BioTech

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alvogen

Alvotech

Amgen

Aprogen

Array Bridge

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Binex

BIO

BIOCAD

Biocerus

Biocon

Biogen Idec

Bio-Manguinhos

Bionovis

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cell Therapeutics

Celltrion

Celon Pharma Åomianki

CinnaGen

Coherus BioSciences

Daiichi Sankyo

Dong-A

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Emcure

EMS

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Farmasa

Fresenius

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Gedeon Richter

Gene Techno Science

Genentech

Genexo

Genor Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glycotope

Hanwha Chemical

Harvest Moon

Hospira

Hypermarcas

iBio

IBSS Biomed

ImClone LLC

Instas Pharmaceuticals

Instituto Vital Brazil

IPCA Labs

Isu Abxis

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios Liomont

LG Life Sciences

Lonza

Mabion

mAbxience

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck Serono

Millhouse LLC

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Natco Pharma

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.

Nippon Kayaku

Novartis

Oncobiologics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Parexel

Pfizer

PharmaPraxis

Pharmstandard

PhRMA

PlantForm

Polfarmex

Probiomed

QuantiaMD

Quintiles

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schnell

Seattle Genetics

Shanghai CP Guojian

Shionogi

Sorrento

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Stada

Synthon

Takeda

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB

União Química

Viropro

Walvax Biotechnology

Wyeth

Zenotech

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com