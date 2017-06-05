ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-06-05 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of FDM Software, an industry leader in Records Management (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), mapping and analysis solutions for public safety agencies in North and South America.



"With more than 1,500 public sector customers, Aptean is committed to strengthening and expanding the solution offerings we provide to this growing industry," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO. "The addition of FDM Software combined with Aptean's public sector offerings will help create a single source for best-of-breed public safety solutions for local municipalities, helping them to streamline processes and provide a better customer experience. We also see opportunities in the healthcare sector to build a more comprehensive emergency management platform integrated with hospital patient flow capabilities."



"The FDM team and its customers will benefit from Aptean's leadership and experience in delivering superior, industry-specific solutions," said Ed Colin, FDM Software founder and President. "Aptean brings us the ability to accelerate delivery of the FDM software roadmap to our customers and will help us continue to deliver high value solutions to the public safety industry."



FDM Software solutions are designed to specifically meet the needs of Fire and Emergency Service (EMS) agencies with configurable and intuitive user interfaces, tools and pre-built components that help IT departments quickly customize and deliver solutions to their staff on the front line. FDM RMS streamlines data entry, reporting and analysis and FDM CAD is a fully integrated, real-time mapping and data entry system to prioritize resource assignments quickly during emergency responses.



Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.



About FDM Software



FDM Software is an industry leader in Records Management (RMS) and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software solutions for public safety. Specifically designed for Fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agencies, FDM combines industry expertise and robust software development to meet the critical needs of emergency responders. FDM has more than 450 installations serving hundreds of jurisdictions throughout North and South America. For more information, visit www.fdmsoft.com.



About Aptean



Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions. We build, acquire, and integrate industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



FOR MORE INFORMATION Media Relations Melissa Floyd, Aptean melissa.floyd@aptean.com