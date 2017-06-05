ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Web experience platform, Solodev, announces today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Program. The program recognizes APN partners with a strong overall AWS practice for their experience and readiness to support government, education and nonprofit customer missions.

Joining the AWS Public Sector Partner Program allows Solodev to reach AWS government, education and nonprofit organizations around the world; expand the company's public sector expertise through partnerships with AWS sales, solution architect, marketing, bid and proposal teams; and further differentiate the company's solutions by completing AWS Authorized Reseller Programs, Skill Programs and Competencies. This achievement supports Orlando-based Solodev's mission to help its customers of all sizes and geographic locations enhance their web experience by fully embracing the AWS Cloud.

"Having previously re-architected our web experience platform and the company's website to be optimized for AWS, Solodev prides itself on offering our customers a secure, scalable, reliable and cost-effective hosting infrastructure," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "We were determined to join the AWS Public Sector Partner Program in order to equip Solodev customers with the tools and resources needed to capitalize on the AWS Cloud -- thus giving our customers innovative solutions for their online presence."

To be eligible to join the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, Solodev was required to meet criteria based on dedicated experience and readiness to support public sector customers. The company's previous web experience projects for clients within the public sector, including Seminole County Public Schools, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, OneBlood and Florida Department of Education, enabled Solodev to easily meet candidate qualifications for the program.

"The public sector makes up a large portion of Solodev's business, and it is an honor to be able to expand our reach to serve more communities through the AWS Public Sector Partner Program," adds Moore. "The global attention that being a program partner affords us is instrumental in continuing the growth of Orlando's thriving technology community."

As an AWS Public Sector program member, Solodev deploys services that lower costs, scale applications, respond quickly in emergencies, and meet the ever-changing needs of government, education and nonprofit entities. The company's web experience platform allows users to build powerful websites and deliver personalized web experiences that connect brands with their audiences -- all while providing total design freedom to the end-user.

Solodev's AWS Public Sector Partner status will be highlighted at the AWS Public Sector Summit from June 12-14, 2017 in D.C. The event brings together 6,500 government, education and nonprofit technology leaders from around the world to discuss new strategies and techniques to accomplish projects, maximize budgets and achieve organizational missions via cloud computing.

For more information about Solodev, visit www.solodev.com.

PR Contact

Amber Richards

Uproar PR for Solodev

Email Contact

(321) 236-0102



