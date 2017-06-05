CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. ("Cortex" or "the Company"), (TSX VENTURE: CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its management team will mark the Company's 10th anniversary of trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as Cortex Business Solutions by opening the market.

"We are extremely honoured to be invited by TSXV to open the market and are excited to share this celebration with everyone who has contributed to the success of Cortex over the past 10 years," said Joel Leetzow, President & CEO of Cortex. "Since I joined the Company over two years ago, I have been excited by the commitment our team has shown to turning our Company into a world class leader in e-invoicing solutions, and the steps we have taken to position ourselves for continued growth."

Sandra Fawcett, CFO for Cortex added, "While June 6th marks the 10 year anniversary of trading on TSX Venture Exchange as Cortex, we have been on TSXV since we were known as ElectroBusiness Connections Inc. From day one the importance of being listed on TSXV was recognized and we are very appreciative of the support we've received from TSXV throughout our entire history. As an employee who has been with the company for 12 years, it means a great deal to me to see how far we've come. I am proud to be in a position where we can celebrate our success by opening the market."

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex's strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

