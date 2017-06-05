5G and the Verticals Market 2017-2025: Opportunities from Massive and Critical MTC/IoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "5G and the Verticals: Opportunities from Massive and Critical MTC/IoT" report to their offering.

This study first introduces the concepts of 5G and the expected technical specifications that will provide new solutions to meet the requirements of vertical industries.

In a second stage, the report dives deep into the selected verticals that are most likely to leverage 5G technologies. It further identifies new expected services, requirements and trends for adoption.

Finally, the study gives an assessment of the patterns of 5G adoption in vertical markets up to 2025.



Slideshow contents



5G concepts and technologies



- 5G concepts

- 5G roadmap



5G key verticals



- 5G and the automotive sector

- 5G and eHealth

- 5G and manufacturing

- 5G and the energy sector

- 5G and passenger transport



5G - Vertical adoption and impact



- 5G and verticals: the demand of services and technology readiness

- 5G Adoption by verticals

- Key trends and uncertainties

- Value chain and business model impacts



5G - Vertical market forecast



- Automotive and massive MTC will lead 5G vertical use

- Connectivity revenues still dominated by mobile broadband



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. General methodology of reports



3. 5G concepts and technologies

3.1. Concepts

3.1.1. Services and use cases

3.1.2. Increased mobility

3.1.3. Reduced latency

3.1.4. Taking vertical industries into account

3.1.5. Support for more categories of devices

3.1.6. Reduced opex and capex

3.1.7. Spectrum for 5G

3.2. Key technologies

3.2.1. Radio access network

3.2.2. Virtualisation and flexible technologies

3.2.3. Network evolutions

3.3. Standardisation

3.4. Potential competing network technologies

3.4.1. Direct connectivity

3.4.2. Indirect connectivity



4. 5G and the automotive sector

4.1. Context

4.1.1. Challenges

4.1.2. Automotive market sizing

4.2. Expected services with 5G

4.2.1. Existing connected car services

4.2.2. Future connected car services

4.3. The requirements of the vertical

4.3.1. Main communication requirements

4.3.2. Specific application requirements

4.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

4.4.1. Main market drivers

4.4.2. Main market barriers

4.4.3. The vision of 5G adoption in the automotive vertical



5. 5G and the health sector

5.1. Context

5.1.1. Challenges facing the health sector

5.1.2. Trends identified to respond the industrial challenges

5.2. Expected services with 5G

5.2.1. Healthcare use cases that could benefit from 5G

5.2.2. Healthcare value chain

5.3. Requirements of the vertical

5.3.1. Communication performance requirements

5.3.2. Security requirement

5.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

5.4.1. Main market drivers

5.4.2. Main market barriers

5.4.3. The vision of 5G adoption in the healthcare sector



6. 5G and the manufacturing sector

6.1. Context

6.1.1. A diverse and complex manufacturing domain

6.1.2. The factory of the future trend and initiatives

6.2. Expected services with 5G

6.2.1. Main demands of the manufacturing industry

6.2.2. 'Smart factory' services

6.2.3. 5G-enabled use cases

6.3. Requirements of the vertical

6.3.1. Communication performance requirements

6.3.2. Security and integration

6.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

6.4.1. Main potential adopters

6.4.2. Main market drivers

6.4.3. Main market barriers

6.4.4. The vision of 5G adoption in the manufacturing vertical



7. 5G and the energy sector

7.1. Context

7.1.1. The challenges of switching to a decentralised model

7.1.2. The smart grid trend

7.2. Expected services with 5G

7.2.1. Evolution toward the smart grid

7.2.2. Use cases of the smart grid

7.2.3. The energy value chain and new smart grid services

7.2.4. Ownership of network infrastructures

7.3. Requirements of the vertical

7.3.1. Communication performance requirements

7.3.2. Security and robustness

7.3.3. Lifespan and standardisation

7.3.4. Pricing

7.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

7.4.1. Main market drivers

7.4.2. Main market barriers

7.4.3. The vision of 5G adoption in the energy domain



8. 5G and the passenger transport sector

8.1. Context

8.1.1. Air transport

8.1.2. Railways

8.1.3. Maritime passenger transport

8.2. Expected services with 5G

8.2.1. Air transport

8.2.2. Railways

8.2.3. Maritime passenger transport

8.3. Requirements of the vertical

8.3.1. Air transport

8.3.2. Railways

8.3.3. Maritime passenger transport

8.3.4. Global passenger transport communication requirements overview

8.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

8.4.1. Main market drivers

8.4.2. Main market barriers

8.4.3. The vision of 5G adoption in passenger transport industries



9. Other vertical applications of 5G

9.1. Agriculture, forestry and environmental monitoring

9.1.1. Context

9.1.2. Expected services with 5G

9.1.3. Requirements of the vertical

9.1.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

9.2. Logistics

9.2.1. Context

9.2.2. Expected services with 5G

9.2.3. Requirements of the vertical

9.2.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption

9.3. Media and entertainment

9.3.1. Context

9.3.2. Expected services with 5G

9.3.3. Requirements of the vertical

9.3.4. Drivers and barriers to 5G adoption



10. Market analysis

10.1. The potential for adoption of 5G in verticals

10.1.1. Main requirements of verticals

10.1.2. Overview of vertical requirements

10.1.3. Impact of costs and business model on vertical adoption

10.1.4. Analysis of vertical roles in 5G adoption

10.1.5. Key trends and uncertainties

10.2. Foreseen impacts of 5G adoption

10.2.1. Value chain evolutions

10.2.2. New roles and business models

10.3. Market sizing



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wg5s79/5g_and_the

