Global Industrial Internet Report 2017: Potential of the 4th Industrial Revolution - Research and Markets

This report describes the phenomenon of the Industrial Internet.



It provides a general analysis of the trend and specific examples of recent developments in various verticals.

This analysis focuses on the impacts of integrating IoT technologies into industrial assets (the smart factory'), as well as into end products: impacts on the value chain, on existing business models and in new monetisation opportunities.



The report also describes the main drivers and barriers for the take-off of the Industrial Internet market and provides market sizing.



Slideshow Includes:



Visions of the Industrial Internet



- Uses of connected objects in Industry

- Key enabling technologies

- Seen as a key opportunity, the Industrial Internet is supported by many initiatives



Impacts of the Industrial Internet on industries



- A fragmented value chain

- Evolution of the value chain

- Evolution of business models

- Visions of potential adoption: by use cases

- Visions of potential adoption: by industries



Market analysis and forecast



- Drivers and barriers

- Market sizing and forecast



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Visions of the Industrial Internet

3.1. The Industrial Internet: how industry uses connected objects

3.1.1. A key enabler of the digital transformation strategy

3.1.2. Production optimisation: Smart Factory

3.1.3. Selling connected objects: towards servicisation

3.2. Key enabling technologies

3.2.1. Connectivity technologies for the Industrial Internet

3.2.2. Connecting tools of production

3.2.3. Connecting the employees

3.2.4. Making sense of connectivity: Data analytics

3.3. Key trends supporting the vision of an Industrial Internet

3.3.1. National and international initiatives

3.3.2. Anticipated societal impacts



4. Value chain and key players

4.1. Value chain overview

4.2. Smart Factory solution providers

4.2.1. Sensor and actuator providers

4.2.2. Industrial solution providers

4.3. Implementations in selected industries

4.3.1. Aeronautics

4.3.2. Automotive

4.3.3. Energy

4.3.4. Transportation

4.4. Connected end product

4.4.1. Aviation

4.4.2. Automotive

4.4.3. Heavy equipment

4.5. Evolution of customer relationship

4.5.1. Transportation

4.5.2. Healthcare

4.6. The roles of telcos, platforms and IT service providers

4.6.1. Telcos

4.6.2. Platform providers

4.6.3. Service providers and IT players



5. Impacts of the Industrial Internet on industries

5.1. Evolution of value chains

5.1.1. Transformation of the manufacturing ecosystem

5.1.2. Evolution of connectivity value chain

5.2. Business model evolutions

5.2.1. Manufacturing platforms and manufacturing-as-a-service

5.2.2. Smaller, local, production units for personalised products

5.2.3. Product as a service

5.2.4. Data monetisation

5.3. Connected objects as part of digital transformation of industry

5.3.1. Needs of manufacturing domain

5.3.2. Constraints of manufacturing domain

5.3.3. Vision of potential adoption of connected objects by vertical industries



6. Markets and forecasts

6.1. Market development factors

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Barriers

6.2. Market sizing and forecast



Companies Mentioned



