North America Situation Awareness System Market Report 2017: Focus on Network Video Recorders, Sensors, Global Positioning System, Display, and Other Components - Research and Markets

Situation awareness systems (SAS) are a form of security systems which are used in collecting, visualizing, and analyzing, information related to the surrounding and remote environment. The technology is largely used to facilitate surveillance and in security needs. Additionally, the technology is used in threat identification, assessment, strategy planning, risk analysis, course-of-action development, finding maximum application in military and aerospace industries.

Public safety and security solutions require superior technologies to ensure safety and security of civilians, enterprises. The growing level of threats such as terrorist attacks, information theft, drug trafficking, and illegal immigrations have led to the need for a security system that can thwart such threats. Recent threats to human life globally will have a huge impact on the demand for SAS market during the forecast period.

Based on the Product type, the Situation Awareness System market is segmented into Command & Control System, Fire & Flood Alarm System, Radar, SONAR, Physical Security Information Management, Radio Frequency Identification Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems, and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Network Video Recorders, Sensors, Global Positioning System, Display, and Other Components. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Military & Defense, Aerospace, Healthcare, Marine Security, Cyber Security, Automotive, Mining & Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Others.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the

BAE Systems

D3 Security Management Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Situation Awareness System Market



5. North America Situation Awareness System Market by Component



6. North America Situation Awareness System Market by Vertical



7. North America Situation Awareness System Market by Country



8. Company Profiles



