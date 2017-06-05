Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports assay results from 5 holes within the step-out drilling program designed to follow-up the previously announced copper, gold, silver, magnetite discovery drill hole G16-01. The results confirm significant mineralization to the north of G16-01, with hole G17-11, located 50 m north of G16-01, cutting 11.04 m grading 1.16 % Cu, 0.12 gpt Au, 6.19 gpt Ag and 27.44 % Fe, and hole G17-13, located 50 m east of hole G17-11, cutting 18.25 m grading 1.22 % Cu, 0.14 gpt Au, 5.27 gpt Ag and 26.7 % Fe. Hole G17-09, drilled 100 m west of G16-01, returned a 10.55 m interval grading 1.10 % Cu, 0.27 gpt Au, 5.53 gpt Ag and 5.81 % Fe, including a 0.45 m interval grading 12.35 % Cu, 4.48 gpt Au & 66.40 gpt Ag. The interval in hole G17-09 lies approximately 30 m above the main zone stratigraphy, and is related to subvertical tourmaline-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins. Holes G17-10 & G17-12 returned narrower intercepts of weaker mineralization. All assay results, as tabulated below, are from a discovery area located 1.8 km south of the Spout Skarn Deposit at the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia (the "Property"). Drill results reported occur in holes drilled vertically (90 degree dip) or near-vertically (81.5 degree dip to achieve a 50 m step-out intersection) through sub-horizontal mineralization. EnGold believes the widths reported are essentially true widths.

The ongoing drill program at the discovery area, which was shut down following completion of hole G17-13 due to poor ground conditions (mud) caused by the recent extreme wet weather in the region, has resumed with two drills stepping out north of holes G17-11 & G17-13 in 50m intervals.

"Our latest results confirm our expectation that the mineralization improves where the magnetic values are higher within the anomalous gravity area" said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "In addition to our ongoing drill program, EnGold will be stepping up its geophysical exploration efforts to enhance our targeting strategy."

Ground gravity surveys continue to improve resolution of known anomalies, with latest preliminary maps including all data to May 31. In the discovery area, tighter gravity station spacings have refined a northerly trend within the broader gravity-magnetic feature related to the discovery mineralization. The larger, higher amplitude anomaly located west of the Spout Copper-Magnetite Deposit is growing in a northwest direction as surveying proceeds, coincident with highest magnetic values. These results offer improved drill targeting.

"We are continuing the accelerated pace of exploration at Lac La Hache," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "The multifaceted project demonstrates great growth potential for EnGold and we're looking forward to a busy spring and summer."

Table 1: Drill core assays, EnGold Mines Ltd, Gravity Anomaly, June 5, 2017

DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Fe (%)















G17-09 95.00 98.80 3.80 0.53 0.18 6.39 15.30 including 95.00 96.00 1.00 1.05 0.36 11.90 26.40

231.00 247.00 16.00 0.38 0.06 1.36 8.16 including 239.00 241.00 2.00 1.35 0.07 2.00 15.50

263.00 268.00 5.00 0.49 0.08 2.18 7.04

288.00 298.55 10.55 1.10 0.27 5.53 5.81 including 289.55 294.00 4.45 2.02 0.57 10.31 6.21 including 289.55 290.00 0.45 12.35 4.48 66.40 13.85

332.75 334.00 1.25 0.61 0.03 2.80 9.60















G17-10 336.45 338.80 2.35 0.53 0.07 2.90 12.75















G17-11 321.96 333.00 11.04 1.16 0.12 6.19 27.44 including 323.00 331.00 8.00 1.50 0.16 7.73 31.58















G17-12 330.00 333.50 3.50 0.49 0.09 4.51 7.21















G17-13 318.75 337.00 18.25 1.22 0.14 5.27 26.70 including 328.00 334.00 6.00 1.92 0.18 8.23 30.27

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program

EnGold Mines Ltd follows procedures which ensure sample security, chain of custody and Quality Assurance/Quality Control for all drilling and geochemical sampling, conforming to industry practices defined by Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy (CIMM) standards, and required for TSX-listed companies by National Instrument 43-101.

All core was logged and photographed. Sampled intervals were sawed in half, bagged, sealed and sent securely to ALS Canada Ltd for analyses. Half-gram samples were digested with aqua regia acid then analysed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (ME-ICP41). A 30 gram split is analyzed for gold by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21). Copper values exceeding 1 percent were analyzed using aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish (ME-OG46) to improve accuracy and precision at higher grades. As part of our comprehensive QA/QC program, one standard, one blank and one in-line replicate were inserted into the sample stream in each group of approximately 20 samples in each analytical batch.

About EnGold

EnGold is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

About the Lac La Hache Property

The property lies within BC's Quesnel Trough mineral belt, which hosts several past and currently producing copper/gold/silver mines, including nearby Imperial Metals' Mount Polley copper-gold mine and New Gold Inc.'s New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company has drilled numerous prospects on the property, including Spout copper-magnetite-gold-silver deposit (for which a resource calculation has been reported and supported by an NI43-101 Technical Report), the gold-rich Aurizon gold-copper-silver prospect and recent new discoveries with porphyry and skarn copper/gold potential. Supported by significant local infrastructure including powerlines, all season road access, rail and other amenities, the Lac La Hache project demonstrates excellent logistics.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

