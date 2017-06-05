Cambridge Analytica Appoints Richard Robinson as Vice President of CA Commercial

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Analytica, the company that uses data to change audience behaviour, today announced the appointment of former Google and Turn executive Richard Robinson as Vice President, CA Commercial.

In his new role, Robinson will lead CA Commercial in Europe, working with clients across brands and agencies to help them take full advantage of the firm's unrivalled ability to combine data analytics, behavioural science, and digital marketing to change consumer behaviour.

Robinson has more than 20 years of experience transforming brands by using the latest digital technology and implementing innovative go-to-market strategies.

"We're delighted to have someone of Richard's calibre join our senior leadership team", said Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix. "His experience in supporting brands large and small to transform the way they engage with customers, and his proven ability to scale businesses, will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercial business globally".

Robinson joins Cambridge Analytica from ad tech company Turn where he was Managing Director, EMEA. Prior to Turn, Robinson had a long career at Google where he had several senior commercial leadership roles, latterly as Director, Brand Development. He has also held senior roles at IDC, where he led the global market intelligence firm's consulting and marketing services business in Europe, and the client services division of IDG's International team, based in EMEA.

Robinson will be based at Cambridge Analytica's London office.

