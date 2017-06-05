Zhenjiang, Jiangsu (ots) - On May 31, Intersolar Europe 2017, the world-renowned and most influential solar-energy exhibition, kicked off at Munich New International Exhibition Center, Germany. CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang)Co.,Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and modules, participated in the whole exhibition and strived to promote Chinese brands in Europe and around the globe, presenting what China has achieved in energy conservation and emission reduction to the world.



CECEP exhibited its four modules, of which the PVB double-glazed module commanded rapt attention. The pioneering PVB double-glazed module, with higher loading and good impact resistance, still can ensure no mico-crack when loading 1,200 kg. The color PVB double-glazed module for trampling test remained intact with zero micro-crack after being trampled upon by many visitors.



The PVB double-glazed module and the high-efficiency PERC module, both enjoying uniqueness and superb quality, drew a lot of attention for CECEP's booth. More notably, 10-plus countries, including India, Germany, Britain, Turkey, the Netherlandsand Belgium, and over 30 companies actively sought in-depth cooperation with CECEP.While the exhibition was going on, many companies were already making appointments with CECEP as to the time for post-exhibition further business negotiations. It is believed that the fruits of this exhibition would lay a solid foundation for CECEP to penetrate the global market.



During the exhibition, CECEP's booth attracted many influential media and honored guests, such as PV Magazine.



CECEP is a leading Chinese large central enterprise manufacturing photovoltaic cells and modules. CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang)Co.,Ltd., a holding subsidiary of CECEP, will continuously introduce technological innovations to win satisfaction and approval from European customers and even the world for its brand and product quality. We will continue to pool photovoltaic power and build a better home for the world!



