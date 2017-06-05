North America Bio-Photonics Market Report 2017: Tests & Components, Medical Therapeutics, Medical Diagnostics and Non-Medical Application Analysis 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biophotonics is used to analyse molecular mechanisms, functions, and structures in biology. The technology is used to study light-tissue interactions at the micro-, nano-, and macro-organism level to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases in medicine. Additionally, it helps in emission, detection, absorption, reflection, modification, and creation of radiation from bimolecular, cells, tissues, organisms, and biomaterials.

In 2015, medical diagnostics held the maximum market share of about 68%, in terms of revenue. Technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about healthcare are the factors that would contribute to the growth of the biophotonics market. The growing geriatric population has driven the need for medical diagnostics, which would drive the market growth significantly.

In 2015, the North America held the maximum market share within the global biophotonics market. Factors such as rising incidences of chronic disorders, growing demand for non-invasive and nonionizing diagnostic modalities, and introduction of new and advanced technologies in the field of diagnostics and imaging would fuel the growth of the biophotonics market.

The report highlights the adoption of Bio-Photonics in North America. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Tests & Components, Medical Therapeutics, Medical Diagnostics and Non-Medical Application. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into In-Vivo and In-Vitro. Based on Application, the market is segmented into See-Through Imaging, Microscopy, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Analytics Sensing, Light Therapy, Surface Imaging and Biosensors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Bio-Photonics Market - By End User



4. North America Bio-Photonics Market - By Technology



5. North America Bio-Photonics Market - By Application



6. Country Level Analysis



7. Company Profiles



- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Carl Zeiss AG

- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

- Lumenis Ltd

- Olympus Corporation

- Oxford Instruments

- Perkinelmer, Inc.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



