Soho Properties Introduces 50 Unique Residences at 45 Park Place

NEW YORK, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based real estate investor/developer Soho Properties announces the commencement of sales for 45 Park Place, an exclusive collection of 50 contemporary Loft and Tower residences in the New Downtown area of Tribeca designed by architect Michel Abboud of SOMA, with interiors by designer Piero Lissoni - for his first New York residential condominium development. Stribling Marketing Associates is directing the sales and marketing efforts for the property, with a team led by Elizabeth Stribling.

Additional artists involved in the creation of this limited edition of unique residences include Ismael Leyva as the architect of record. The tower's plaza, garden and neighboring museum will be designed by world renowned architect Jean Nouvel.

"We are proud to be working with such an extraordinarily creative design team and excited to see 45 Park Place coming to fruition," said Sharif El-Gamal, chairman and CEO of Soho Properties. "This remarkable tower will be a striking contribution to the New Downtown. It is incredible to see our vision for the building and the overall neighborhood materializing."

Floorplans at 45 Park Place feature a fresh perspective from SOMA, offering buyers an uninterrupted experience, especially in the full-floor Tower residences, which seamlessly integrate into the iconic New York City skyline. Loft residences pay homage to the quintessential Tribeca experience, enveloping buyers with its space and volume.

Exclusive amenities, also designed by Piero Lissoni, include a spacious double-height, 24-hour attended lobby and garden, a luxurious 50-foot indoor pool and spa, a resident's lounge, fitness center, yoga/barre studio and a children's playroom. High-end finishes, materials, appliances, and fixtures have been hand-selected and include exclusive design elements by top luxury brands, such as Gaggenau and Boffi.

Construction commenced at 45 Park Place in June 2016 and is expected to be completed in early 2019. The sales office at 74 Leonard Street in Tribeca replicates a full-floor residence at 45 Park Place. For more information, see the tower's website at 45parkplaceny.com.

