Global 5G Plans and Investments Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "5G Plans and Investments - Approaching the Starting Blocks" report to their offering.
This study examines the current state of 5G. Current key trials have been in-depth analysed. Public results and strategies lying behind are highlighted.
Investments and deadlines for 5G are also presented at world wide level.
Summary:
- 5G has not been fully standardised yet. But 5G is set to become a reality by 2020 and, for some MNOs by 2018. MNOs and equipment manufacturers are all in the starting blocks and trialling 5G.
- MNOs are trialling 5G in a wide range of frequency bands mostly ranging from 3 to 80 GHz in a trade-off between technical feasibility and consumer/use cases needs based on propagation characteristics. The most trialled bands are the 28 and the 15 GHz.
- Very high data rates are expected and 35 Gbps data rates and above have been demonstrated.
- 5G deployment requires massive investments. Billions of euros of both public and private funding are needed to be at the forefront of 5G in the 2 years to come.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. The 5G tests and plans of major operators
1.2. Analysis of investments in 5G
2. Methodology & Glossary
2.1. General methodology of reports
2.2. Glossary
3. The 5G tests and plans of major operators
3.1. Services tested
3.2. Myriads of 5G tests worldwide
4. Analysis of investments in 5G
4.1. 5G standardisation and spectrum work
4.2. 5G timelines
4.3. Main areas for 5G investment
4.4. Evaluation of 5G R&D investments in Europe
4.5. Investments outside Europe
4.6. Vendors' and chipset manufacturers' investments in 5G
4.7. Universities
4.8. Wrap-up
Companies Mentioned
Leading MNOs
- AT&T
- China Mobile
- Deutsche Telekom
- Etisalat
- KT
- Mobil1
- NTT DOCOMO
- Orange
- Proximus
- SK Telecom
- StarHub
- Telecom Italia
- TeliaSonera
- Telstra
- Verizon
Leading equipment vendors and chipset manufacturers
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
