Real Estate Buyers Keypoint Solutions Has Started 2017 with a Proverbial Bang, Selling 98 Homes in New Mexico

The Real Estate Investors Offer Homeowners an Easy and Stress-Free Way to Sell their Homes "As Is"

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / The founders of Keypoint Solutions, a group of real estate investors based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, area pleased to announce that 2017 is looking to be a banner year. So far, the group of real estate buyers has purchased nearly 100 houses throughout the state.

People who are thinking "I need to find a way to sell my house fast," along with anyone else who would like to learn more about Keypoint Solutions is welcome to visit https://newmexicohousebuyers.com/selling-your-home-fast-albuquerque-new-mexico/ at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, Keypoint Solutions is proud to be the top house buyer in New Mexico and the surrounding area.

"They are a great option for those who are in foreclosure," the spokesperson said, adding that this is just one good reason to use a real estate investor that buys houses fast.

"Another big benefit is that because we buy houses quickly, you won't have all of monthly expenses piling up while you wait for a traditional buyer to come along with the right offer that can actually follow through with the purchase."

Selling a house quickly for a fair cash offer is easy and stress-free, thanks to Keypoint Solution's proven method. First, homeowners who are thinking "I need someone to buy my house" can call Keypoint Solutions at 505-227-8865 or fill out a contact form on the company website. Next, someone from the company will get in touch with the homeowner as soon as possible to get more details about the house and set up an appointment to see it.

After viewing the home, the friendly and experienced real estate investor from Keypoint Solutions will make the homeowner a no obligation offer.

"If you accept, we close quickly with cash and will buy the house 'as is' with no repairs needed," the spokesperson said.

About Keypoint Solutions:

Keypoint Solutions has been buying homes for over 12 years now and they typically buy over 150 properties a year. They are accredited with the Better Business Bureau and focus on creating a solution that works best for everyone they work with. Keypoint Solutions has a great team that is completely focused on helping homeowners. They have the resources, the experience and the ability to create a win-win offer for their clients. For more information, please visit https://newmexicohousebuyers.com/.

Keypoint Solutions

9808 Cody Ct.

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Contact:

Laura LaFond

laura@keypointsolutions.com

(505) 227-8865

SOURCE: Keypoint Solutions