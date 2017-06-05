A Study of the Indo-China Chocolate Market 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report highlights key dynamics ofthe global, India and China's chocolate market. The potential of the sector has been investigated along with the emerging trends.The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied. The report contains profiles of key players including Nestle S.A., Mars Foods, Ferrero Rocher, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International Inc., Amul. The report contains latest opinions of industry experts.

Globally, India is amongst the fastest growing chocolate markets. In 2016, the chocolate market in the country grew by 13% year-on-year. Other than India, Poland's market which grew at 2% year-on-year are the only two countries globally to have shown growth in the chocolate market. India is amongst the four countries projected to have the highest chocolate market growth in the period 2015-2020. Other countries include Mexico, China and Brazil. The chocolate market in India is currently growing at a rate of 20% annually and is projected to grow by 30% by 2020.



In 2014 the per capita consumption of chocolate in China was just 0.2 kgs as compared with 2.5 kgs per person in Brazil, 0.7 kgs per person in India and 2.2 kgs in United States. Hence, a huge untapped potential exists in the market. However, the recent government corruption crackdown has dampened the chocolate market in China.



A challenge facing the market is that Chinese customers do not trust home grow brands due to food safety issues. They have a greater affinity for foreign chocolate brands, close to 70% of the Chinese chocolate market is controlled by European brands. Other than the food safety concern, the poor performance of local chocolate brands can be attributed primarily to poor marketing efforts.



