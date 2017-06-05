At the request of Paxman AB, 559079-3898, Paxman AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 12, 2017.



The company has 16,012,500 shares as per today's date.



Short name: PAX ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009806284 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139105 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559079-3898 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



