The search engine giant confirmed in a blog post that its plan to add a new feature early next year to its Chrome web browser and wants to work with publishers to help them understand the kind of ads that will no longer be acceptable.



'In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018,' Sridhar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President of Google, Ads and Commerce, said in the blog post.



Unacceptable ads are being determined by a group called the Coalition for Better Ads, which includes Google, Facebook, News Corp, News Media Alliance and the Washington Post as its members. The Coalition for Better Ads recently released a list of offensive ads.



Google Chrome's ad-blocking features will be turned on by default. While the Chrome ad blocker will not block all ads from the web, it will block ads on pages that are determined to be annoying and intrusive.



These include videos that autoplay with sound and so-called 'pre-stitial' ads that force readers to sit through a count-down before they can see the page's contents.



However, it will still allow ads to be displayed on pages that meet the right requirements.



Google will provide publishers with clear guidelines about the new quality filters. It will offer a tool to publishers that will enable them to find out if their sites' ads are in violation and will be blocked in Chrome.



Google is also offering a new tool, known as 'Funding Choices,' currently in beta. Funding Choices will allow publishers to show a customized message to visitors using an ad blocker, inviting them to either enable ads on their site, or pay for a pass that removes all ads on that site through the new Google Contributor.



According to Google, the changes will ensure that all content creators, big and small, can continue to have a sustainable way to fund their work with online advertising.



