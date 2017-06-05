Global $600+ Million Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales (BLINCYTO & Removab) & Pipeline Analysis Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales (BLINCYTO & Removab), Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Technology, and Indication), & Global Market Forecasts 2022" report to their offering.

The double barreled antibodies market is anticipated to reach US$ 604.9 Million by 2022

The double barreled or bi-specific antibodies concept is progressively gaining traction in the biopharmaceutical industry owing to several therapeutic advantages, as well as their potential to address challenges being faced with the mAb based therapies. Bi-specific antibodies are artificial antibodies developed by joining together two monoclonal antibodies or their parts that target different epitopes. The resulting bi-specific antibody has binding affinities for two or three different epitopes concomitantly.

In this report, there is in-depth market analysis of BLINCYTO and Removab. The double barreled antibodies market is still in its infancy. With the European Medicines Agency approval of Removab in 2009, a great deal of interest has been generated in the bi-specific antibody market. The bi-specific antibodies pipeline is rich and diverse, and has drugs being developed for both oncological and non-oncological indications. These drugs are based on various technological platforms developed by Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Ablynx, Affimed, and MacroGenics amongst others. The antibody platforms are based on the concepts of chemical cross-linking, hybridomas, as well as recombinant techniques.



During the course of the research, the researcher found bi-specific antibodies currently in different stages of clinical development. Most of these are industry sponsored, and around 2-3 of the bi-specific antibody drugs amongst them are expected to be launched by the end of this decade. In addition to the clinical pipeline, over 30 molecules have been identified which are currently in preclinical/discovery phase. Technological advancements, particularly in the bi-specific antibodies purification will ensure the development of products with improved safety, potency, and efficacy profile. As more products move from pipeline to the market, an increase in the investment in this bi-specific antibodies development is expected from various quarters in coming years. Moreover, our report places an emphasis on the major drivers and challenges, latest trends and developments, as well as strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth.



In the end, the report enlists some of the key players in the double barreled antibodies market including in-short business overview of each player along with their product and pipeline portfolios, recent developments, and comparative analysis of their strengths and weaknesses. Conclusively, the report will prove to be a complete and comprehensive source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors or debut makers in this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Double Barreled Antibodies - An Introduction



4. Double Barreled Antibodies Market Outlook to 2022

4.1 BLINCYTO

4.1.1 Market Potential

4.1.2 Actual Market Size

4.2 Removab

4.2.1 Market Potential

4.2.2 Actual Market Size



5. Double Barreled Antibodies Pipeline Analysis

5.1 By Clinical Phase

5.2 By Indication

5.3 By Technology



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Global Cancer Epidemics

6.1.2 Bi-Specific Antibodies Improving the Targeting Capabilities of Traditional mAbs

6.1.3 T-cells in Bi-Specific Antibodies Mediated Immunotherapy

6.1.4 Increasing Demand for Bi-Specific/Double Barreled Antibodies

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Production Hurdles in Double Barreled Antibodies Development

6.2.2 Regulatory Challenges



7. Current Status of Potential Double Barreled Antibodies in Pipeline

7.1 BLINCYTO/Blinatumomab - Amgen Inc.

7.2 ABT-122 - AbbVie Inc.

7.3 MCLA-128 - Merus N.V.

7.4 ALX-0761/M1095 - Ablynx

7.5 MGD006/S80880 - MacroGenics, Inc.

7.6 ZW25 - Zymeworks Inc.



8. Trends and Developments

8.1 Bi-specific Antibody Application for Tumor Therapy

8.2 Bi-specific Antibodies Development Against Myeloma

8.3 Bi-specific Antibody Agreement with EpimAb Biotherapeutics

8.4 B-specific Antibody Development against Multiple Ebola viruses



9. Strategic Collaborations in the Double Barreled Antibody Industry



10. Competitive Assessment

10.1 Amgen Inc.

10.2 F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.5 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

10.6 Xencor, Inc.

10.7 MacroGenics, Inc.

10.8 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

10.9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.11 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

10.12 Merus N.V.



