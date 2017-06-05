Nurse Call Systems Market (Wired and Wireless) Size, Share to 2022 Analysed and Forecasts at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 report studies the Nurse Call Systems market in detail. A nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a call bell system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurse's desk.

Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nurse Call Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nurse Call Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nurse Call Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Nurse Call Systems, in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nurse Call Systems, for each region, from 2012 to 2017; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017.

Chapter 12, Nurse Call Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nurse Call Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Nurse Call Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers are Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Ascom Holding, Tyco International, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Stanley Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Honeywell (Novar GmbH), West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers Wired Nurse Call Systems and Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Hospitals, Assisted Living Centers& Nursing Homes, Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics and Ambulatory Service Centers

