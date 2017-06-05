TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.



Return of Technopolis Plc's Own Shares in Accordance with Terms and Conditions of Performance Share Plan 2013-2017



Technopolis Plc's own shares have been returned to Technopolis Plc in accordance with the terms and conditions of the company's performance share plan 2013-2017 due to the termination of employment of a key person



Date: June 5, 2017 Share class: TPS1V Amount: 4,018 shares Price/share: without consideration Total price: without consideration



After the return, Technopolis Plc holds a total of 1,903,373 of Technopolis Plc's shares.



Technopolis Plc



Additional information:



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs Tel. +358 50 303 9393



