WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- The news release announcing IGM Financial Inc.'s (TSX: IGM) second quarter 2017 results will be issued on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

A live webcast of IGM Financial's second quarter 2017 results conference call will be available at www.igmfinancial.com on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. (CT)/1:30 p.m. (ET).

Jeffrey Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc. and Investors Group Inc., Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Financial Corporation, and Kevin Regan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc., will participate in the call.

If you are unable to connect to the webcast, you can dial-in by phone at 1-866-223-7781 or 1-416-340-2216. We ask that you call into either number 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure that you are connected on time. Your call will be connected on a listen-only basis.

Should you miss the conference call, a playback will be available by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 from August 3, 2017 at 5 p.m. (CT)/6 p.m. (ET) until September 3, 2017. Please use passcode 2614027#. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Ron Arnst

204-956-3364

ron.arnst@igmfinancial.com



Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103

investor.relations@igmfinancial.com



