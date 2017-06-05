BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE: IML)(OTCQB: SLDRF), announces that, further to its news release dated May 16, 2017, the Company will change its name to "Mineworx Technologies Ltd." effective June 6, 2017.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol "MWX" at market open on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. In the United States, the new OTCQB trading symbol will be MWXRF. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital.

Common share certificates and warrants bearing the previous company name "Iberian Minerals Ltd.", continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Company is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share or warrant certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

Please visit the new Mineworx Technologies website effective June 6, 2017 at www.mineworx.net

About Iberian Minerals

Iberian Minerals is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and E-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patent-pending portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions. This unique business model will provide shareholders with consistent revenue growth while minimizing capital costs and project risk.

For further information, go to www.iberianminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

