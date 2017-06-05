Cloud Security Alliance Announces "Grand Opening" of Its New Third-Party Global Consultancy Program

Selected Inaugural Providers BH Consulting, KPMG, Optiv and Securosis Ready to Help Organizations Ensure Secure Cloud Implementation Best Practices

SEATTLE, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced the launch and immediate availability of the CSA Global Consultancy Program (CSA-GCP). The new professional services program, developed and managed by the CSA, has been established to support the growing global demand from organizations in need of improved cloud security posture and high standards of compliance and assurance. The CSA-GCP is grounded with CSA's industry-leading and widely accepted best practices in cloud security and is being offered by a highly-vetted, trusted network of organizations and professionals with the first being BH Consulting, KPMG, Optiv and Securosis.

"For many organizations, adopting the cloud can seem like a monumental task, and it can be difficult to know where to begin as there are too many and often too complex series of business and technology decisions that must be understood and weighted," said Daniele Catteddu, CTO of the CSA. "The Cloud Security Alliance Global Consulting Program has been created with precisely this in mind and supports our ongoing mission of providing best practices and education for secure cloud computing. These first four program providers are among the most trusted and recognized in the industry and bring with them a broad understanding of the challenges organizations face when moving to the cloud. We are excited and fortunate to have them on board."

The first four providers making up the initial program network are:

BH Consulting is an independent advisory firm, specializing in information security consulting, ISO 27001, cybersecurity, risk assessment, cloud security, incident response, cloud and digital forensics, and training.

KPMG is one of the largest professional services companies in the world, providing audit, tax and advisory services. KPMG works closely with their clients, helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.

Optiv is a provider of end-to- end cybersecurity solutions to help companies plan, build and run successful cybersecurity programs in any technology environment, whether on premise, cloud or a hybrid of both.

Securosis is an information security research and advisory firm that has the field-tested techniques, frameworks, and programs to be "more" secure in the cloud than in datacenters, without sacrificing agility.

The CSA-GCP will initially focus on consultancy support in the areas of secure cloud design, cloud architectures, secure cloud implementation, cloud information security programs, cloud assessment and compliance, risk management, and cloud security governance. The following CSA best practices will be included as a reference body of knowledge: CSA Security Guidance, Cloud Control Matrix, Consensus Assessment Initiative, Open Certification Framework and STAR Program, Enterprise Architecture, and Software-Defined Perimeter.

Only organizations with a broad understanding of CSA best practices and values are eligible to be recognized as a qualified source of professional services based on CSA best practices. Provider fees for consultancy work are set independently by each authorized partner and are based on the individual program scope and support required. Organizations interested in working with one of the CSA-GCP providers may visit https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/global-consultancy/#_contact.

For more information on the CSA Global Consultancy Program, please visit https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/global-consultancy/.

