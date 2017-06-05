North America Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Key driving players for the Surgical/Operating Microscope Market are growing demand for invasive minimally surgeries and increasing need for Fluorescence Image-Guided Surgery. Additionally, Advancements in Healthcare Facilities, increase in number of surgeries, growth in customized microscopy solutions and increasing government fund for healthcare sector is also expanding the growth of surgical microscopes market. However, high cost of advanced microscopes and heavy custom duties and excise duty by government would negatively impact the growth of operating microscopes market.

A surgical microscope has witnessed Advancements in healthcare facilities. Wearable technology such as Google Glass has gathered the focus of surgeons and patients for the better treatment through the innovative technology in surgical procedures. In addition, Researches have invented a 3D technology based microscope that can look at the live cells.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dentistry, ENT, Gynecology & Urology, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries.



Based on Price Range, the market is segmented into Low Range, Mid-Range, and Premium Range. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals and out patients.



Danaher Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Haag-Striet

Accu-Scope Inc.

Alltion Co. Ltd.

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Arri Medical (Arri Group) and

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.



