The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 2 June 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1353.08 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1335.46 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1376.63 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1359.01 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

