

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a notable acceleration in the pace of growth in activity in the U.S. service sector in the previous month, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Monday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in the sector in the month of May.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 56.9 in May from 57.5 in April, although a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 57.0.



A notable slowdown in the pace of new orders growth contributed to the drop by the headline index, as the new orders index tumbled to 57.7 in May from 63.2 in April.



The business activity index also slid to 60.7 in May from 62.4 in April, indicating a modest slowdown in the pace of growth.



On the other hand, the ISM said the employment index jumped to 57.8 in May from 51.4 in April, suggesting a notable acceleration in the pace of job growth in the service sector.



The Labor Department report released last Friday showed that employment in the service-providing sector rose by 131,000 jobs in May after climbing by 154,000 jobs in April.



With regard to inflation, the report said the prices index plunged to 49.2 in May from 57.6 in April, indicating the first drop in prices after thirteen consecutive months of growth.



'Although the non-manufacturing sector's growth rate dipped in May, the sector continues to reflect strength, buoyed by the strong rate of growth in the Employment Index,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'The majority of respondents' comments continue to indicate optimism about business conditions and the overall economy.'



Last Thursday, a separate ISM report showed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index inched up to 54.9 in May from 54.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 54.5.



