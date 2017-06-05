sprite-preloader
Montag, 05.06.2017

05.06.2017 | 16:38
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 5

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £56.21m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £43.87m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*255.06p17,200,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*247.59p
Ordinary share price252.25p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.10)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share131.94p 9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV3.26%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 31/05/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.28
2Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.20
3Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.19
4Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.18
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.16
6Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.08
7Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.06
8Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p2.04
9Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.02
10Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.00
10Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.00
12Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.96
13Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.96
14Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.93
15Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.88
16Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.82
17Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.80
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.79
19Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.71
20Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p1.69

