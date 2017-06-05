Global $30.4 Billion OTR Tire (Agriculture Equipment, Industrial Equipment's, ATVs) Market, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global OTR tire market projected to reach $ 30.40 billion by 2022

Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share in the global OTR tire market in 2016, and the region is forecast to continue dominating the market in the coming years. Major factors for the dominance of Asia-Pacific include the large population base, relatively high GDP growth rate and rising use of OTR vehicles especially in the agricultural and services sector.

Global OTR tire market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR, on account of increasing use of heavy machineries and equipment in agriculture, mining and industrial sectors., On the basis of vehicle type, global OTR tire market has been majorly segmented into three categories, namely: mining, construction and industrial equipment; agriculture vehicles. Few of the major companies operating in global OTR tire market are Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Yokohama, Continental, BKT, Pirelli and others.



Global OTR Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects in the global OTR tire market:



Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Agriculture Equipment, Industrial Equipment's, ATVs, etc.), By Company, By Region and By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global OTR Tire Production Overview



5. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific OTR Tire Market Outlook



7. Europe & CIS Countries OTR Tire Market Outlook



8. North America OTR Tire Market Outlook



9. South America OTR Tire Market Outlook



10. Middle East OTR Tire Market Outlook



11. Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors



