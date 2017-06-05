

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'Wonder Woman,' the superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, is breaking some box office records. But two men have filed formal complaints about the movie having women-only screenings.



The Alamo Drafthouse announced last week that it will hold women-only Wonder Woman screenings at its location in Austin, Texas. The movie theater chain later said it will bring similar screenings for women to other markets, including Brooklyn.



However, Alamo's decision about the women-only screenings of Wonder Woman led to complaints by men on the theater chain's Facebook page that the screenings were discriminatory. They also labelled the event 'sexist.'



After reading the heated exchanges on Alamo's Facebook page, Albany Law School professor Stephen Clark decided to file a complaint with a city agency, alleging that the women-only screening discriminated against male customers based on their gender. Clark is a gay man who considers himself sensitive to historically disadvantaged groups.



Clark also alleged that Alamo was also engaging in employment discrimination after the theater chain said that everyone working at the screening will be female.



In addition to Clark's complaint, author and film maker Jason Posobiec also said in a blog post that he has filed a formal complaint with the New York City Human Rights Commission about the women-only screening.



'I was refused the ability to purchase a ticket to a movie this weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse because of my male gender. Carlson Daly then went on his Today Show to advocate for the business clear violation of my civil rights,' Posobiec said in his complaint filed against Alamo Drafthouse and Carson Daly.



Alamo Drafthouse later issued a statement, saying, 'Obviously, Alamo Drafthouse recognizes 'Wonder Woman' is a film for all audiences, but our special women-only screenings may have created confusion - we want everybody to see this film.'



