CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - In conjunction with building owner Lincoln Property Company, Foundry Commercial is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of repositioning at Uptown Charlotte's 121 West Trade building. Work on 121 West Trade began in late 2015, when Lincoln Property Company purchased the asset and hired Foundry Commercial as the leasing manager.

Improvements to the building, which is located in the heart of Charlotte's Central Business District at Trade and Tryon, include an updated main lobby, common corridors enhanced with bright modern finishes, and refreshed restrooms, as well as a new "Tenant Hub." The Hub features multiple conference rooms, a 50-person training room and a tenant lounge.

The Tenant Hub was designed with an open plan that adds both formal and informal meeting space, and acts as an onsite location to relax and unwind. The Hub is free for all 121 West Trade tenants and is fully equipped with complimentary features such as high-speed Wi-Fi and gourmet coffee.

"As Charlotte continues to experience growth in its workforce, landlords are investing in amenities that cater to the needs of current and prospective tenants," said Karah Stumler, office leasing associate at Foundry Commercial. "The 121 Tenant Hub provides an open, sleek and flexible way for our current tenants to work and interact, and makes this centralized location even more appealing to prospective tenants."

Additional notable building amenities include the Charlotte City Club, a membership only dining and social venue, New York-deli-inspired restaurant The Sandwich Club, and The CUT Barbershop.

"Our Charlotte team relocated to 121 West Trade a couple of years ago, so this repositioning is particularly special for us," said Charles Jonas, Charlotte market leader at Foundry Commercial. "The renovations made to the building not only provide added value to all of its tenants, but now our own employees have more flexible ways to work and collaborate thanks to this enhanced work environment. We can truly say that there is not another asset like this one on the market."

121 West Trade has a current rentable building area of 336,086 square feet. Additional building renovations, including corridor improvements, changes to retail, and more, are scheduled to take place over the next several months.

