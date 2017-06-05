Asian Semiconductor Equipment Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts & Suppliers 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asian Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts" report to their offering.

Chipmakers continue to step up investment in new equipment. Since semiconductor equipment investment plummeted through 2013 due to Europe's fiscal crisis in 2012, investment has been picking up. In 2018, global semiconductor equipment investment should reach the past peak level seen in 2011. The areas where investment is most concentrated in the global semiconductor industry are 3D NAND and foundry. Demand for NAND used in SSDs is spiking as 3D NAND can satisfy both memory features and price aspects required by SSDs.

Revenues of the Top 10 semiconductor companies increased 14.1% in 2016 while revenues for the remaining 40 or so companies dropped 20.3%, as shown in the table below. Japanese equipment suppliers held five of the top 10 spots in 2016, ahead of the U.S. with three companies and Europe with two companies.

Korean equipment makers have gained market share in the global deposition equipment arena. While SEC and SK Hynix's capex for memory is bigger than for other semiconductors, domestic equipment suppliers are also increasing their vendor share at SEC and SK Hynix. Korean players are gaining presence as demand for their core machines - ALD and PECVD equipment - is growing faster than other deposition equipment. Given the increase in microfabrication and multiple patterning techniques, there is mounting demand for ALD and PECVD equipment used in the micro-deposition process.

This report profiles leading equipment that are headquartered in Asia. The report addresses the equipment markets they compete in and presents market forecasts. Market shares for each vendor in each sector are presented.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Asian Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles



Chapter 3 Market Business Sectors Shares and Forecast



3.1 AMHS Market Shares and Forecast

3.2 CMP Market Shares and Forecast

3.3 Clean Market Shares and Forecast

3.4 Deposition Market Shares and Forecast

3.5 Ion Implantation Market Shares and Forecast

3.6 Lithography Market Shares and Forecast

3.7 Oxidation/Diffusion Market Shares and Forecast

3.8 Photoresist Processing (Track) Market Shares and Forecast

3.9 RTP Market Shares and Forecast

3.10 Plasma Etch Market Shares and Forecast

3.11 Process Control Market Shares and Forecast

3.12 Wafer-Level Packaging Market Shares and Forecast



Chapter 4 Semiconductor Industry Driving Forces



4.1 Current State of the Global Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Memory Market Analysis

4.3 Logic Market Analysis

4.4 Internet of Things

4.5 Foundry Analysis



Company Profiles

Advantest

Canon

Canon Anelva

Daifuku

Ebara

Hermes Microvision

Hitachi High-Technologies

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

JEOL

Jusung Engineering

KC Tech

Lasertec

Murata Machinery

Nikon

Nippon Sanso

Nissin Ion Equipment

NuFlare Technology

PSK

Screen Semiconductor Solutions

SEMES

SEN

TES

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Seimitsu

Topcon Technohouse

Toray Engineering

Ulvac

Ushio

Wonik IPS

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64llwh/asian





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716