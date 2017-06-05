ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS) ("Radisson") announces that the six candidates designated in the management proxy circular dated May 9, 2017 were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the shareholder's annual meeting held in Rouyn-Noranda on June 2, 2017.

The shareholders were represented in person or by proxy by 39,494,740 class A shares, or 36.71% of the 107,594,357 outstanding class A shares. Voting results are presented below.

2017 AGM Election of Directors Results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director For % For Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mario Bouchard 38,533,034 97.56% 961,706 2.44% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean Dion 38,479,621 97.58% 957,306 2.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean-Marie Dupont 38,323,934 97.04% 1,170,806 2.96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denis Lachance 39,491,240 99.99% 3,500 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Luc Simoneau 38,479,621 97.58% 957,306 2.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rejean Gourde 38,537,434 97.58% 957,306 2.42% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consequently, during the shareholder's annual meeting, the appointment of Deloitte S.E.N.C.R.L/s.r.l as Independent auditor for the company was approved at 100% by the shareholders.

Grant of stock options

On June 2nd 2017, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 790,000 stock options to directors, officers and one employee of the company. Pursuant to terms of the stock options plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $ 0.165 until June 2nd, 2022. Following the grant of stock options and pursuant to terms of the stock options plan, there are currently 2,935,000 stock options outstanding.

The company announces the exercise of 300,000 stock options by two directors, resulting in the emission of 300,000 class A shares at a price of $ 0.10. As a result of this stock option exercise, there are currently 107,594,357 class A shares of Radisson issued and outstanding.

The company announces it has retained Mackie subject to regulatory approval; it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiate its market making service to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Mackie will trade shares of Radisson on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Radisson's class A shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Company is for a minimum 3 months term and the Company has agreed to pay Mackie $4,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. After the 3 months period, either party with written notice of 30 days may terminate the engagement. The Company and Mackie act at arm's length and there are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie and the Company and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's main asset. The former O'Brien Mine, is considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, please visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

