Chinese Marketing and Tech Industry Leaders and Entrepreneurs, Suning, iQIYI, Weibo, Musical.ly, Confirmed Their Participation at China Connect First Edition in China, in Shanghai, July 5

A Day on Marketing Innovation and Social Commerce

Since 2011 at the forefront of Chinese innovation and its mobile tech revolution with its 2 day conference in Paris, China Connect heads to Shanghaito highlight the uniqueness, complexities and opportunities toconnectwith 1.4 billion people on the mainland and abroad. And to further develop and strengthen the bridge itstarted to build mid-2010, in fostering newrelationships and business opportunities between Europe (and the US) and China/APAC based marketing and techcommunities.

Laure de Carayon, founder and CEO, said, "With a presence in France since 2011 and now in China, I wish China Connect to be the prefered destination for Western/European and Chinese/China based marketing, communication and tech communities, to learn, meet and do business. I wish China Connect Shanghai to become the prefered event in China forbridgingChina and Europe (also US) in everything digital and mobile tech marketing in China."

Among the Speakers

-Joshua XIANG EVP of R&D SUNING COMMERCE GRP & GM SUNING Research

-Bessie LEE, CEO WITHINLINK (Former CEO of WPP China)

-Louis YANG, CEO MUSICAL.LY

-Ken HONG, GM, Business Strategy & International WEIBO,

-Ellen HOU, CEO CARAT CHINA (Dentsu Aegis Media),

-Subrina LIU, Deputy General Manager JAHWA Cosmetics

About China Connect: China Connect has been a European pioneerinbridging the Chinese digital and mobile tech marketing landscape with Westernmarketing decision makers, through a two-day event gathering 45+ speakers.

300+ professionalsfrom the Chinese internet andentrepreneurshipecosystems, and China/APAC based marketingexperts have made the trip to France, to help western marketers crack the Chinese market and reach Chinese consumers globally.

The speakers (internet pure players in video, e-commerce, social, data, tech,...), and marketing, media and communication professionals, from large groups and start-ups, based in China, exchange during conferences and workshops, and meet western professionals in a wide scope of industries (Retail, Luxury, Cosmetics, Fashion, Food&Beverages, FMCG, Automotive, Services, Travels, ...) who aim at cracking and accelerating their business in China/ with the Chinese.

-China Connect Paris 8th edition will be March 7-8, 2018: http://paris.chinaconnectforum.com

China Connect Shanghai

Wednesday July 5, 2017

Website: http://shanghai.chinaconnectforum.com

Where: NAKED HUB, #35 Loushanguan Lu, Changning District, Shanghai

