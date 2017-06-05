IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Enterprise Counsel Group ALC (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- is pleased to announce that expert litigator Krista L. Hernandez and skilled commercial law attorney Andrea D. Bishop have recently joined the firm.

Ms. Hernandez joins ECG as senior counsel, bringing a decade and a half of environmental litigation expertise with her, including toxic tort litigation, cost recovery litigation, administrative proceedings and writ proceedings. She has provided clients at some of the country's most prominent corporations with successful counsel on compliance with federal, state and local regulations and representation before various California agencies on regulatory and enforcement matters. At ECG, Hernandez's focus will be to cultivate stronger relationships with clients, add value to their ongoing business enterprises and develop and execute case strategies to achieve client goals. Hernandez earned her Juris Doctorate, with honors, from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in sociology, cum laude, from Wellesley College.

Ms. Bishop, who also brings more than a decade of expertise, has focused her career on assisting privately held businesses in the areas of commercial law and business operations, including mergers, acquisitions, licensing, compliance and corporate governance matters. Following law school, Bishop went to work for Paul Hastings Janofsky & Walker LLP and then served as in-house counsel to RSM Equico Capital Markets LLC, honing her skills to become a trusted advisor. At ECG, she will be responsible for advising business clients on corporate transactions and securities matters, such as mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, reorganizations and private equity/debt financing. Bishop earned her Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science, with distinction, from Stanford University.

"We could not be more excited to bring on Krista and Andrea," says David Robinson, president and founding shareholder of ECG. "Their combined, unsurpassed comprehension of litigation and environmental and corporate law is sure to add a valuable new dimension to ECG's services. It's an honor to have them on the team."

For more information about ECG, please visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com.

About Enterprise Counsel Group

Enterprise Counsel Group ALC (ECG) is a prominent West Coast law firm providing impeccable representation including litigation, mediation, arbitration and transactional services for a wide range of businesses and industry leaders. Driven by the values of professional competence, enthusiasm, intensity of effort and an unwavering dedication to clients' best interests, ECG discovers and implements the most innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions in and out of the courtroom. For more information visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com and follow ECG on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



