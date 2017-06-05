JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - The Florida Society of Ophthalmology (FSO), the preeminent professional association for medical and osteopathic doctors who specialize in vision care, elected Krishna Kishor, M.D. as president at its annual meeting, Masters in Ophthalmology 2017, held June 2-4 in Miami, Fla.

As FSO president, Kishor will help lead the nonprofit association, which represents over 500 medical doctors focused on protecting the medical and surgical specialty of ophthalmology. In addition to active participation in legislative advocacy and the dissemination of responsible information to physicians and patients throughout the state, the FSO also provides continuing medical education opportunities.

Kishor is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the University of Miami/Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In 2008, he was appointed to the Ann Bates Leach Eye Hospital and has also been at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., since 2011. Kishor received his Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, and Doctor of Medicine degree from Medical College of Virginia/VCU, where he also completed his residency. Kishor has co-authored multiple publications, book chapters, and abstracts. In 2011, he received the Michael R. Redmond, M.D. Outstanding Young Ophthalmologist Award from the FSO.

The FSO also announced the elections of Darby Miller, M.D. as president-elect, Kara Cavuoto, M.D. as secretary/treasurer, Joseph Nezgoda, M.D., M.B.A. as vice president of advocacy, David Eichenbaum, M.D. as vice president of education and Stacy Kruger, M.D. as vice president of outreach.

Miller is a cornea and cataract specialist and an assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. He completed his cornea fellowship at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and his ophthalmology residency and medical school at George Washington University Medical Center.

Miller completed his internship and earned his M.S. degree at Georgetown University. He completed his M.P.H. degree at Harvard University and his undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas. In 2016, Miller received the Michael R. Redmond, M.D. Outstanding Young Ophthalmologist Leadership Award.

Cavuoto is an assistant professor of clinical ophthalmology and clinical pediatrics at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She evaluates and treats patients with pediatric eye disorders, including amblyopia and strabismus, as well as adults with strabismus.

In addition, Cavuoto serves as the director of medical student education in ophthalmology at the University of Miami. In this role, she oversees all ophthalmology clerkships and pre-clinical graduate coursework and advises University of Miami medical students applying for ophthalmology residency.

Cavuoto attended both college and medical school at the University of Miami as part of the Honors Program in Medicine combined BS-MD degree program. She completed an internship in internal medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital followed by ophthalmology residency and a pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus fellowship at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Nezgoda is a fellowship trained retina specialist at the Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Inc., in West Palm Beach. His area of focus is on the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, inflammatory eye disease and other diseases of the retina and vitreous. Nezgoda completed a fellowship in medical and surgical diseases at the University of California and has also been a researcher at the National Institutes of Health.

An honors graduate of Georgetown University, Nezgoda attended medical school at UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. While there, he received several scholarships including the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Nezgoda also received the Excellence in Teaching Award from UMDNJ-RWJMS "in honor of dedicated service to clinical skills education in the preclinical years" for being the first coordinator of the Student Teaching Elective. Nezgoda performed post-graduate training at the Albert Einstein Medical Center, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Case Western University/University Hospitals of Cleveland.

Eichenbaum, who was re-elected to the same role, has been employed at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida -- St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa -- since 2007. He is also a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. Eichenbaum received his Bachelor of Arts and medical degrees from the University of South Florida.

He completed a fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at Tufts/Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston and has co-authored multiple research interests and articles. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. In 2015, Eichenbaum received the Michael R. Redmond, M.D. Outstanding Young Ophthalmologist Award from the FSO.

Kruger, who was also re-elected to the same role, is an attending physician at Stacey J. Kruger, M.D. & Associates, P.A. in Miami, Fla. Kruger received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis and her medical degree from S.U.N.Y. Health Science Center at Brooklyn. She completed a residency in ophthalmology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York and completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina.

In her private practice in Miami, she offers a full range of ophthalmic and contact lens services for children and young adults, as well as adult strabismus. Kruger has also been an active board member for the For Eye Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the FSO. She was the leader of an Amblyopia Awareness Campaign in 2015 and has organized and participated at numerous vision screening events around the state. In 2016, Kruger received the James W. Clower, Jr. M.D., Community Service Award for her contributions.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA SOCIETY OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

The Florida Society of Ophthalmology (FSO) has a rich history of serving patients since its founding in 1939 as the Florida Society of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology. Today, the organization represents more than 500 physician members throughout the state and is focused on advancing patient care and protecting the medical specialty of ophthalmology. For more information, please visit the FSO website at www.mdeye.org.

