Appoints four senior hires to lead global growth; Opens office in Hong Kong to meet growing demand for first-party consumer data and insights

Cint, the world's Insights Exchange, today announced an expanded global leadership team and a new Hong Kong office to support the growing demand for first-party consumer data around the world.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005577/en/

Leandro Margulis, Cint Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, San Francisco www.cint.com

The senior talent will support the company in its next phase of growth within the US, EMEA and APAC regions and continue Cint's progress towards its goal of having 100 million contactable consumers in its database by 2018.

New hires include: Leandro Margulis, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, in San Francisco; Ronald Leung, APAC Regional Vice President of Supply, Heather Hughes, APAC Regional Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, in Hong Kong; and Diana Dalsgaard-Johansen, EMEA Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, in London.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leandro, Ronald, Heather and Diana to our Cint family to further our strong momentum, including unveiling our newest office in Hong Kong," Morten Strand, CEO, Cint. "It's people like these who make it possible for Cint to continually to deliver the strongest, compliant and most relevant first-party consumer insights, as well as the data that serves as the new currency for advertisers, publishers and marketers."

Margulis joins senior leadership in San Francisco to strengthen Cint's US footprint

A recognized mobile industry thought leader, Margulis brings a decade of technology and entrepreneurial experience to Cint. Joining the growing San Francisco office, he is responsible for driving new business initiatives and helping publishers and partners within the MarTech and AdTech ecosystems better understand the value of self-declared first-party data.

Before joining Cint, Margulis served as CEO and founder of SearchNwork Inc., and previously held positions with Quixey, Impulsa Business accelerator, and Deloitte Consulting. He holds numerous patents including a process to improve search results, drawing on his experience at tech/RFID start-ups. He is a Florida International University alum and holds an MBA in Strategy Business Development from Yale's School of Management.

Leung and Hughes round out APAC leadership team as Cint unveils Hong Kong office

Fortifying Cint's APAC partnership and management experience, Leung brings 12 years' experience, most recently serving as VP of Channels and Strategic Alliances at APSIS Asia Limited. He will focus on identifying and growing Cint's strategic supply partnerships in the region. This includes forging new channel partners with non-market research partners such as publishers, telecom service providers, e-commerce, mobile and social partners.

Hughes joins Leung, with 6 years' experience in APAC partner management having served as former global business development director of Beyond Media Global, Ltd. She is responsible for growing Cint's Data Partnerships Alliances and creating new partnerships around its data licensing, data and technology.

Both are based in Cint's new Hong Kong office supporting the Global Supply and Partnership Alliances teams to drive global support and momentum.

"Having Heather and Ronald aboard demonstrates Cint's global and localized focus on driving our objectives to be both an audience supply leader and go to programmatic solution in the APAC region," said James Rogers, EVP APAC

Dalsgaard-Johansen fuels Cint EMEA momentum from London

Deepening Cint's international experience in AdTech, Dalsgaard-Johansen brings over 10 years' experience in strategy and management with agency, publisher and marketing providers from diverse markets including the Nordics, the UK, Italy and Emerging Markets. Most recently, she served as director of EMEA partner solutions at MediaMath.

Diana's immediate remit is to drive technology, data and consultancy partnerships to extend Cint's capabilities and build innovative holistic solutions to further power Cint's existing customer base. In line for increased demand for mobile and cross-device measurement, location and proximity solutions, and the ability to gather insights in real-time throughout the customer journey, Diana will work closely with Cint's technical and product team, and selected partners to help our customers bring new capabilities to market.

This ongoing momentum comes in the wake of Cint's recent milestone regarding its ever-growing network of contactable consumers from its platform, having reached 40 million people globally, up from 19 million just six months ago.

While a lot of programmatic solutions help companies understand the "what" and "where" of a target audience, Cint's self-declared data can help with the "who" and the "why" to create more meaningful engaging sponsored experiences. To learn more, visit: https://www.cint.com/how-cint-works/

About Cint

Cint is a software company developing technology to innovate the way insights are gathered. Cint specializes in API and SaaS solutions offering efficient, user-friendly tools to access online consumer panels, as well as panel management software. Cint's exchange platform is a fully transparent insights marketplace, brings together questions and answers from all around the world.

Reach more than 40 million consumers in 80+ countries, all sourced via 1,500+ different panels owned by publishers, local media outlets, market research agencies and non-profits.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005577/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire PR for Cint

Christine Penwell, 415-820-4160

christine.penwell@hotwirepr.com