Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):

Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext

Market segment : segment C

ISIN Code: FR0011471135

website: www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights Total of net(2) voting rights January 1st, 2017 8 732 648 10 410 050 10 407 550 February 28, 2017 8 732 648 10 395 830 10 393 330 March 31, 2017 8 734 698 10 351 950 10 349 450 April 19, 2017 11 740 648(3) 13 303 800 13 301 300 April 30, 2017 11 743 148(4) 13 303 549 13 301 049 May 31, 2017 11 744 148(4) 13 304 550 13 302 050

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares

(3) The number of shares and voting rights raised following the issuance of 3 000 000 new shares (cf. Note d'opération Visa n°17-161 available on the Company's website)

(4) The number of shares increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.

