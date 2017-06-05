North America Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Report 2017: Focus on Military Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical Sorting, Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyperspectral Imager is a new class of sensor that could provide three dimensional images of the object. The primary advantage of Hyperspectral imagining is that, operator needs no prior knowledge of the sample because an entire spectrum is acquired at each point. There are four ways by which sensors could detect such as spectral scanning, snapshot imaging, spatial scanning and spatio-spectral scanning.

The key factors driving the growth of Hyperspectral Imaging Market are growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques and advancements in hyperspectral imaging technology. Additionally, rise in Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Camera technology and increasing adoption of hyperspectral in military applications are also some of the factors driving hyperspectral imaging market.



The report highlights the adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems in North America. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Military Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical Sorting, Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, and Other Applications. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hyperspectral Cameras and Accessories.



The Key players operating in the hyperspectral imaging systems market are



Corning Incorporated

Resonon

Specim

Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Telops Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Bayspec Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk As

Surface Optics Corporation and

Chemimage Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market - By Application



4. North America Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market - By Component



5. North America Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market - By Country



6. Company Profiles



