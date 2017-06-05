SI Group Ranks in the Top 10 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company Receives its Second Silver Award from EcoVadis on World Environment Day

SCHENECTADY, New York, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of chemical intermediates, specialty resins and solutions, has received its second silver rating for corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, an international organization that provides sustainability ratings for global supply chains. SI Group was ranked among the top 10 percent of more than 30,000 worldwide companies assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scorecards rate suppliers' environmental, ethical, and social practices across 150 purchasing categories and 110 countries.The EcoVadis methodology covers 21 individual criteria across four themes, including: environment; fair labor practices; ethics and fair business practices; and supply chain. The methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 150 spend categories and 140 countries. For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com.

"Doing well while doing good isn't just a business philosophy, it's a moral imperative," said Frank Bozich, President & CEO at SI Group. "We believe wholeheartedly that the private sector should contribute to solving the world's challenges, and one component of that includes strong relationships with responsible suppliers whose values align with our own. We're honored to receive this rating for the second year, as this achievement demonstrates our strong commitment to supply chain stewardship on a global scale."

In addition to the EcoVadis rating, SI Group has been a member of the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® program for over 25 years. Responsible Care® is a world-class environmental, health, safety and security performance initiative aimed at improving the health and safety of employees, communities and the environment as a whole, moving the industry toward a safer and more sustainable future.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day is the United Nations' most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. Learn more at http://www.worldenvironmentday.global/.

About SI Group

SI Group is a leading global developer and manufacturer of chemical intermediates, specialty resins, and solutions that are critical to the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group is a family-owned company with over 2,800 employees worldwide. SI Group operates 20 manufacturing facilities on five continents with over $1 billion in annual sales. In 2017, SI Group received its second silver award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis, and is ranked among the top 10 percent of more than 30,000 worldwide companies. SI Group is The Substance Inside. For more information, visitwww.siigroup.com.

Contact:

Tara Morgan

Public Relations & Communications Manager

SI Group, Inc.

+ 1 518-347-4194

tara.morgan@siigroup.com

